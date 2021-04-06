Ways Universities Can Improve Foreign Influence Compliance

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- During the Trump administration, many foreign powers around the world were viewed skeptically by the U.S. government. This seeped into many forms of regulatory oversight, including research. This skepticism was perhaps most evident toward China. The Trump administration perceived China as one of the greatest threats to the national security of the U.S. In response, it launched its "China Initiative," examining and investigating every aspect of China's participation in research at U.S. universities. As a result, between 2016 and 2020, collaborative research relationships between China and U.S. universities were subjected to extensive federal scrutiny. U.S. and visiting Chinese faculty were indicted,...

