Federal COVID-19 Insurance Decisions Ignore State Law

By Carl Salisbury

Carl Salisbury

Since the term "physical" can mean more than material alteration or damage, it is incumbent on the insurer to clearly and specifically rule out coverage in the circumstances where it was not to be provided.

Each of the coverage provisions Plaintiffs rely on specifically requires "direct physical loss of or damage to property" to trigger coverage. Here, Plaintiffs have not alleged any facts that support a showing that their properties were physically damaged.

