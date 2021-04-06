Claims Narrowed In Investors' $3B Pa. Pipeline Bribery Suit

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday trimmed down the list of statements by Energy Transfer LP executives that investors can use in their lawsuit over whether the pipeline company misled them about the $3 billion Mariner East 2 and Revolution pipeline projects. U.S. District Judge Gerald Austin McHugh cut out any statements investors referenced in their proposed class action that pertained to Energy Transfer's depictions of its troubled pipeline project that were forward-looking or cautionary enough to be covered by "safe harbor" provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act; that were not material to investors' decision to purchase Energy Transfer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS