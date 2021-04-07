Botched FCPA Defense May Taint Conviction, 1st Circ. Hints

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Wednesday suggested that an attorney trying his first case may have botched it badly enough to taint a retired Army colonel's bribery conviction, but seemed skeptical that the lawyer's performance also tilted the scales for an alleged co-conspirator. The three-judge panel heard the appeal of federal prosecutors seeking to reinstate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and Travel Act conspiracy convictions for Joseph Baptiste, a retired U.S. Army colonel and Maryland dentist, and Richard Boncy, a lawyer and dual citizen of Haiti and the United States. The pair were found guilty of trying to bribe Haitian officials in...

