States Shielded From Pipeline Land Grabs, High Court Told

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A coalition of 19 states urged the U.S. Supreme Court to affirm a Third Circuit ruling that developers of the PennEast pipeline can't sue states in order to seize land for its $1 billion project, arguing Wednesday states are insulated from such actions. In an amicus brief, the states said Congress can't delegate its authority to file condemnation actions to private parties like pipeline developers. The legal battle stems from PennEast Pipeline Co. LLC's bid to access New Jersey properties, including government-owned land, in order to advance its plan for a roughly 120-mile system running through Pennsylvania and New Jersey....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS