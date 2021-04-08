Purdue Wants Another Month's Reprieve From Opioid Suits

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Purdue Pharma has asked a New York bankruptcy judge for another month of relief from lawsuits over its opioid sales, saying negotiations on the final form of its Chapter 11 plan are at a "critical stage." In a motion filed Wednesday, Purdue said an injunction pausing lawsuits against it and the Sackler family should be extended for another 29 days, saying its reorganization will suffer "irreparable harm" if litigation restarts before it can submit a Chapter 11 plan to the court. "Although important progress continues to be made on a number of critical fronts, these negotiations and discussions have not yet...

