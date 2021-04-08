Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Purdue Wants Another Month's Reprieve From Opioid Suits

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Purdue Pharma has asked a New York bankruptcy judge for another month of relief from lawsuits over its opioid sales, saying negotiations on the final form of its Chapter 11 plan are at a "critical stage."

In a motion filed Wednesday, Purdue said an injunction pausing lawsuits against it and the Sackler family should be extended for another 29 days, saying its reorganization will suffer "irreparable harm" if litigation restarts before it can submit a Chapter 11 plan to the court.

"Although important progress continues to be made on a number of critical fronts, these negotiations and discussions have not yet...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!