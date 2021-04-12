The Right Approach To Personal Jurisdiction In Class Actions

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's 2017 decision in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. v. Superior Court[1] did not address the question of personal jurisdiction in class actions.[2] Neither did the decision last month in Ford Motor Co. v. Montana Eighth Judicial District Court,[3] which reaffirmed that specific personal jurisdiction exists over the claims of residents of a forum state who purchase, use and are injured by a product in that state, provided the defendant also had sufficiently related contacts with the forum.[4] Again, the court was not asked to address how these principles of specific jurisdiction apply in class actions. That issue — which the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS