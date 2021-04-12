Raytheon Workers Latest To Sue Allianz Over COVID Losses

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Raytheon Technologies workers hit Allianz Global Investors on Friday with the latest lawsuit accusing the behemoth asset manager of torpedoing their savings by making risky bets when the coronavirus pandemic hit, causing U.S. pension funds to collectively lose roughly $4 billion. The Raytheon Technologies Corporation Pension Administration and Investment Committee sued Allianz, one of the largest asset managers in the world, in New York federal court, claiming that the firm's mismanagement of its pension fund cost Raytheon employees $280 million. Since July 2020, AllianzGI has been slapped with over a dozen lawsuits from pension fund administrators accusing it of mismanaging its...

