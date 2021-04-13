Epic Judge Says No To Apple's Bid For Pretrial Sanctions

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Epic Games didn't break any discovery rules when it offered up three third-party witnesses that it plans to call at its upcoming bench trial with Apple over App Store fees, the California federal judge charged with overseeing the case said Monday. A single business day after Apple made the request for sanctions, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers handed down an order denying the motion, saying she couldn't see how Epic's behavior was sanction-worthy. "The court cannot determine how there could be a Rule 26 violation in this instance when Epic Games promptly disclosed the identities of these third-party individual witnesses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS