IP Forecast: Supercell Preps For Another Clash With Gree

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 10:10 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap's schedule is packed next Friday with jury selection on tap in three patent infringement suits, including a dispute between Japan-based Gree and Clash of Clans game maker Supercell Oy. Here is a look at those cases plus other major intellectual property matters on deck in the coming week. A jury will convene in Judge Gilstrap's Texas courtroom to determine whether three of Supercell's video games — Clash of Clans, Clash Royale and Hay Day — infringe a collection of patents owned by Gree that cover computer operations in "city-building games." In a different case last year,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS