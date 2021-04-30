Calif. Jury Convicts Ex-Netflix Exec Of Taking Bribes

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury convicted an ex-Netflix executive Friday of money laundering and bribery for accepting stock options, cash payments and gifts from third-party vendors in exchange for lucrative contracts with the streaming giant, wrapping a weekslong criminal trial. After more than four days of deliberating, a unanimous 12-member jury found defendant Michael Kail guilty of dozens of counts of fraud and money laundering for approving payments to prospective third-party vendors in exchange for kickbacks while he was vice president of internet technology at Netflix from 2012 to 2014. The verdict marks an end to a trial that kicked off April 9, with prosecutors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS