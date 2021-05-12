Uniformity Goal Eludes Defend Trade Secrets Act, 5 Years On

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 3:27 PM EDT) -- On May 11, 2016, the Defend Trade Secrets Act was signed into law with sweeping bipartisan support, passing unanimously in the U.S. Senate and by a vote of 410-2 in the U.S. House of Representatives.[1] In the current political climate, passing any significant piece of legislation by such a lopsided vote seems almost unthinkable. The act's popularity can be attributed to an objective that seemingly everybody could agree upon — protecting the intellectual property of U.S. companies — and the crucial decision to create a federal statute that largely mirrored existing state law. Three key goals of the statute were:...

