DOD To Cancel All Border Wall Deals Using Diverted Money

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration said Friday that it will cancel all border wall construction financed by redirected U.S. Department of Defense funds and will launch projects to remediate damage caused by building the barrier. The Pentagon has begun to take action in conjunction with other relevant agencies to cancel all southern border wall construction projects paid for using funds diverted from other DOD missions under former President Donald Trump's 2019 emergency declaration, the DOD said in a statement. In its own statement Friday, the White House said, "Border wall construction under the previous administration tied up more than $14 billion in taxpayer...

