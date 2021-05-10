44 AGs Urge Facebook To Scrap Plan For 'Instagram Kids'

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from more than three dozen states and territories including New York, California and Texas on Monday urged Facebook to shut down potential plans to roll out a version of Instagram for children under 13, slamming the social media giant for "historically failing" to protect the privacy and safety of kids online. Facebook-owned Instagram confirmed in March that it was "exploring" the idea of developing a version of the popular photo-sharing platform that would enable children under 13 "to safely use Instagram for the first time." The National Association of Attorneys General called on Facebook to...

