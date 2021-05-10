Facebook Wants Keller Lenkner DQ'd From Antitrust Suit

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Facebook asked a California federal judge to boot Keller Lenkner from representing a proposed class suing over alleged practices of acquiring and blocking rival platforms, arguing that the recent hire of its former counsel creates an "obvious conflict of interest." The consumers say that Facebook's acquisition of successful social media companies, such as WhatsApp and Instagram, prevents them from competing against it, while also monopolizing the online ad market due to its expanded access to user information. Facebook wrote in its Friday request to disqualify Keller Lenkner LLC from representing the proposed class that attorney Warren Postman — formerly at Facebook...

