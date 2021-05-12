High Court's Pension Ruling Is Sinking Health Plan Suits

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 11:43 AM EDT) -- Employer attempts to use a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that limited litigation over pensions to also knock out 401(k) class actions have largely fallen flat, yet they are starting to see success in an unexpected context: suits over health plan management. While federal judges across the country have ruled Thole v. U.S. Bank's central holding — that workers can sue only over pension mismanagement that actually threatens their retirement checks — doesn't translate to the 401(k) context, recent management-friendly decisions illustrate how the ruling can be used to fend off health plan litigation. "If it's becoming clear that the courts are uninterested in applying this ruling in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS