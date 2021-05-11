Texas AG Dodges Twitter Suit Over Moderation Practices

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 11:34 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday granted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's bid to ax a suit Twitter lobbed against him over his investigation of the social media platform's content moderation practices, finding the case to be premature since no enforcement actions have been taken. U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney ruled in a seven-page order that Twitter's suit is untimely since Paxton has yet to enforce the civil investigative demand, or CID, seeking confidential information. The CID was issued just days Twitter permanently booted former President Donald Trump for violating the company's policy against glorifying violence. "As, to date, no action...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS