Apple's App Store Runs On 79% Operating Margin, Judge Told

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 11:01 PM EDT) -- An accounting expert hired by Epic Games Inc. testified during a high-stakes antitrust bench trial Friday that Apple Inc.'s App Store operating margins verged on an eye-watering 79% in 2018 and 2019, based on data he said he received "directly from the files" of Apple CEO Tim Cook. Epic's accounting expert, Ned Barnes of Berkeley Research Group, presented the statistics at the close of the second week of the California federal trial before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers over Apple's app payment-processing restrictions and its 30% commission on in-app purchases made on its iOS operating system. Barnes said Apple's App...

