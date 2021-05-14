AGs Say High Court Ruling Doesn't Weaken Drug Price Claims

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- State attorneys general on Friday blasted a bid by generic-drug makers to use a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling as a shield against the prosecutors' price-fixing claims, telling a Pennsylvania federal court that the justices' decision doesn't address the relevant law. The high court's April ruling in AMG Capital v. FTC invokes the Federal Trade Commission Act, but the state enforcers in the price-fixing litigation say they're suing under the Clayton Act and certain state laws. The high court, citing the FTC Act's Section 13(b), held that the agency can't collect restitution from bad marketplace actors in court, but rather must use...

