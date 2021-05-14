Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AGs Say High Court Ruling Doesn't Weaken Drug Price Claims

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- State attorneys general on Friday blasted a bid by generic-drug makers to use a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling as a shield against the prosecutors' price-fixing claims, telling a Pennsylvania federal court that the justices' decision doesn't address the relevant law.

The high court's April ruling in AMG Capital v. FTC invokes the Federal Trade Commission Act, but the state enforcers in the price-fixing litigation say they're suing under the Clayton Act and certain state laws. The high court, citing the FTC Act's Section 13(b), held that the agency can't collect restitution from bad marketplace actors in court, but rather must use...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!