What Attorneys Should Know About State MDLs

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Federal multidistrict litigation has dominated the conversation on complex litigation among lawyers, reformers and academics alike. But federal MDLs are not the only game in town. State courts also handle complex disputes, and have developed specialized procedures to do so, though these procedures have often flown beneath the radar, overshadowed by federal MDLs. In a recent law review article, we surveyed efforts to consolidate complex cases in state courts, what we call state multidistrict litigation.[1] California was the first state to adopt a state MDL procedure in 1972, just four years after the federal MDL statute was passed. Today, roughly half...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS