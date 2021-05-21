Apple CEO Tim Cook Gets Tough Questions From Epic Judge

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 10:27 PM EDT) -- All eyes were on Epic's high-stakes antitrust trial against Apple on Friday as Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stand to tough questions from U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who called Apple's 30% app commission "troubling" and asked Cook "what's the problem" with giving consumers other purchasing options. Apple CEO Tim Cook testified Friday in an antitrust bench trial, where the judge asked him why the company doesn't give consumers a choice in app purchasing options. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) The majority of Judge Gonzalez Rogers' comments came at the end of Cook's hourslong examination, during which he touted Apple's App...

