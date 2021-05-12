What Private Cos. Can Learn From Biden Cybersecurity Order

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Americans were recently riveted by scenes of panic buying at the pump after a ransomware attack shut down the Colonial Pipeline Co., a critical source of fuel for the entire East Coast. For the first time, many reflected on the national security implications of cybersecurity attacks on everyday life — and the U.S. government swiftly responded. On May 12, President Joe Biden signed an executive order on improving the nation's cybersecurity. The order aims to make significant contributions to modernizing the federal government's cybersecurity practices under an aggressive timeline. Broadly, the order directs several federal agencies and the heads of each...

