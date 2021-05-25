Bannon Charges Tossed After Pardon Over Gov't Objections

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge tossed a fraud indictment Tuesday against pardoned Trump associate Steve Bannon, rejecting the government's unusual bid to terminate him as a defendant but keep the charges on the books. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres noted in her order that a pardon alone doesn't render the former White House chief strategist innocent, recapping the government's allegations that Bannon and others scammed donors for a $25 million effort to build a wall on the southern border. But prosecutors hadn't shown why Bannon shouldn't be entitled to dismissal, Judge Torres said. "It is not the practice of this district to...

