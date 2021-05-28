Senate Punts On Massive Tech, Trade Bill Aimed At China

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Senate on Friday unexpectedly postponed final action on a major bipartisan bill with more than $200 billion meant to fuel technological and economic competition with China. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Friday morning that senators had reached a deal to take up the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act when they return from a break the week of June 7. The delay marked a procedural setback for the new majority leader on the first major bipartisan bill to hit the floor under his tenure, although final passage of the legislation still appears likely. Schumer reached a deal with Republicans to...

