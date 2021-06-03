Drugmakers Fire Torpedo At 'Centerpiece' Of Calif. Opioid Trial

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 11:22 PM EDT) -- Four drugmakers launched a coordinated strike late Thursday on a landmark opioid trial underway in California, arguing that local governments have failed to prove their core allegations about a purportedly devastating addiction crisis in the Golden State. In a joint motion filed one day after the governments rested their case, the drugmakers sought judgment in their favor on the trial's primary claim: that they created a "public nuisance" by recklessly marketing prescription narcotics and therefore must pay billions of dollars in compensation. The drugmakers — divisions of Johnson & Johnson, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan PLC — noted that the...

