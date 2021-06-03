Purdue Asks To Extend Opioid Suit Shield To End Of Summer

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Purdue Pharma has asked a New York bankruptcy judge for a 75-day extension on an injunction pausing suits over opioid sales against it and its owners, the Sackler family, saying they need protection as they "sprint" to the confirmation of Purdue's Chapter 11 plan. In a motion filed Wednesday, Purdue once again asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain to extend the injunction — this time until Aug. 30 — saying it needs the time to finish the details of its reorganization plan and try to get more creditors on board before plan confirmation hearings are scheduled to start in early August....

