Texas AG Urges Court To Reject Twitter's New Injunction Bid

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday encouraged a California federal court to shoot down Twitter's request for an injunction while the social media giant appeals last month's axing of its suit over the Lone Star State's investigation into its moderation practices, arguing that Twitter's appeal is a long shot. Paxton said in his opposition that Twitter hasn't shown it's likely to succeed in its challenge of a May order tossing its suit over the probe, and now the company is seeking "essentially the same injunction pending appeal that it has already failed to obtain before this court." "Nothing that matters...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS