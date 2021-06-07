Gov't Contractor Seeks Quick End To $13M Subcontract Spat

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Lakota Enterprises Inc. told a Georgia federal court that it rightfully booted its subcontractor from an equipment maintenance contract worth up to $13 million at a Florida military base, saying that Trailboss Enterprises LLC's breach of contract claims against it not only fall short but that the failure to pay workers' retirement benefits could make Trailboss criminally liable. Native American-owned Lakota asked a Georgia federal court on Friday for judgment on the pleadings in the case and to end Trailboss' April breach of contract lawsuit against it. The suit accuses Lakota of improperly canceling a subcontract for maintenance work at Eglin...

