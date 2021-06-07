Court Urged Against Finding Ryder Liable For Trucker

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Ryder and two insurance companies should not be held partially responsible for a truck driver and a trucking company failing to take part in a personal injury case, a couple who were injured in a crash have urged a Georgia federal court. The Northern District of Georgia should enter a default judgment against Trucking Experts LLC and truck driver Shoazim Rakmanov for willfully failing to participate in discovery and ignoring the court, but also determine that the other defendants do not have liability as so-called supervisory parties for Rakmanov and Trucking Experts' actionable conduct, according to a supplemental brief filed Friday by Pauline and...

