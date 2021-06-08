Senate Passes Massive Tech, Trade Bill Aimed At China

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The Senate on Tuesday approved a major bipartisan bill meant to fuel technological and economic competition with China with trade provisions and around $200 billion in funding for semiconductors, telecom equipment and scientific research. Senators voted 68-32 to pass the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act. Nineteen Republicans supported the bill along with all but one member of the Democratic caucus — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who had sought an equity interest in companies that accept semiconductor subsidies. The sprawling bill includes more than $50 billion in incentives for domestic semiconductor production, billions to boost research in emerging technologies through the National...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS