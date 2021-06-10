Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Weak' Bid To Move MLB All-Star Game Eviscerated By Judge

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 8:27 PM EDT) -- An increasingly frustrated New York judge on Thursday called ball after ball as a conservative business group made its pitches for her to move Major League Baseball's All-Star Game back to Georgia, ultimately denying the request and prompting the league's attorney to tell the judge she made his case for him.

U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni said the Job Creators Network doesn't have standing for an injunction on claims that MLB and its players union conspired to deprive Atlantans of business income and their constitutional rights when it moved the game from Georgia to Colorado in protest of the southern...

