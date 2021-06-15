Baby Food Contamination Cases Face Class Action Hurdles

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Litigation involving allegations of adulterated baby food products has given rise to a number of putative class action claims around the country. The claims involve different products, different companies, different state laws and different allegations regarding which ingredients are adulterating which products and in what amounts. This simple recitation of these factors alone should demonstrate some of the difficulties that plaintiffs may have in turning any individual suit into one that implicates a class of plaintiffs. Most of these class actions allege no specific actual physical injury, but instead claim that these products pose a risk for children who may have...

