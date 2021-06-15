MGM Drops Suit Against DOI Over Tribal Gambling Compacts

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- MGM Resorts has asked a D.C. federal court to dismiss the company's lawsuit claiming the U.S. Department of the Interior's approval of altered tribal gambling agreements in Connecticut gave two tribes an unfair competitive edge in their plans to build a $300 million casino. MGM Resorts Global Development LLC, along with its affiliate Blue Tarp Redevelopment LLC, told the court in a three-page filing Saturday that they have tossed the suit without prejudice, adding that dismissal without a court order is proper because the federal government and tribal intervenors Mohegan Tribe of Indians of Connecticut and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS