CVS Overcharged Insured Drug Buyers $123.7M, Jury Told

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- An expert hired by classes of insured drug buyers testified before a California federal jury Monday that CVS Pharmacy Inc. overcharged 6.6 million class members in six states a total of $123.7 million for generic drugs. St. Louis College of Pharmacy professor Kenneth Schafermeyer was the latest witness to take the stand in the hotly contested trial that kicked off June 7 over claims by multiple classes of insured drug buyers from six states that the national pharmacy chain unfairly overcharged them for generic drugs under a now-defunct nationwide discount program called Health Savings Pass. The drug buyers' counsel called Schafermeyer...

