Publishers Dodge Antitrust MDL Over Textbook Resale Market

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The nation's biggest textbook titans managed to close the book Monday on a set of lawsuits accusing them of colluding to develop a new course material model that cut out used textbooks entirely after a New York federal judge tossed them all. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote delivered the orders that put all 15 cases in the multidistrict litigation to bed, saying in a pair of opinions that the proposed classes bringing the suits — college students and textbook resellers — didn't have standing for most of their antitrust claims. When it came to the students, whose cases made up the...

