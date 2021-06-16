Express Scripts Was Unaware Of CVS Overcharges, Jury Told

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- An Express Scripts executive told a California federal jury Wednesday that the pharmacy benefit manager was unaware CVS Pharmacy Inc. overcharged insured customers and didn't report its discounted drug prices, which the consumer classes claim led to higher copays. Adam Stacy, vice president of retail contracting and strategy at Express Scripts, testified via Zoom as the latest witness in the hotly contested trial that kicked off June 7. The trial is over claims by multiple classes of insured drug buyers from six states that the national pharmacy chain unfairly overcharged them for generic drugs under a now-defunct nationwide discount program called Health Savings Pass...

