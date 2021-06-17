State Street Dishes Docs In Euro Gov't Bond-Rigging Suit Deal

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Investors suing Bank of America and other banking giants for allegedly conspiring to fix European government bond prices are crediting State Street Corp. with giving them "critically important" ammunition in their case as part of a one-off settlement tentatively approved Wednesday in New York federal court. The U.S. pension fund plaintiffs behind the antitrust class action said in court filings this week that they received more than 1,600 pages of trader chatroom transcripts and other "highly valuable" cooperation from State Street that has allowed them to beef up their case after U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero found much of it too...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS