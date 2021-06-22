Real Estate Rumors: Lennar, CTL Capital, Westdale

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Lennar Corp. has sold part of a Miramar, Florida, residential development site for $24.71 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The homebuilder sold 148 lots on Southwest 41st Street to a fund affiliated with New York-based Angelo Gordon & Co., according to the report. Lennar had purchased the lots in 2019, the Journal reported. CTL Capital has loaned $82.5 million for a Newark, New Jersey, building where the Federal Bureau of Investigation has a field office, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The loan to theowner The Claremont Group is for 11 Centre...

