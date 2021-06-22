CVS Drug Buyers Seek $121M As Overcharge Jury Trial Wraps

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Insured drug buyers' counsel urged a California federal jury to award 6.3 million CVS Pharmacy customers $121 million for overcharging them for generic drugs at the close of a weekslong trial Tuesday, while CVS' counsel argued it did nothing wrong and its pricing practices were in line with industry standards. During the consumers' closing statements, Robert Gilmore of Stein Mitchell Beato & Missner LLP said the plaintiffs "did what's right" and were regular, ordinary people who bought insurance and joined CVS' now-defunct, discount Health Savings Pass program because they couldn't afford their medicines. He said they only later learned that CVS...

