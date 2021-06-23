NCAA Overhaul Needed After High Court Amateurism Ruling

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- While NCAA v. Alston initially appears to be a narrow ruling based on an equally narrow question presented, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday unanimously sided with student-athletes and against the NCAA in a decision that signals the end of an era for the NCAA's amateur landscape.[1] The question before the court was whether college athletes are permitted to receive payments and other benefits related to education. However, Justice Brett Kavanaugh's concurrence was particularly pointed in its criticism of the NCAA's framework, suggesting that further changes are inevitable, particularly whether college athletes may receive compensation for the use of their names,...

