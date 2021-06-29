Amazon Asks High Court For 2nd Cert. Try In Driver Wage Suit

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should reconsider its denial, earlier this month, of Amazon's request to review a First Circuit decision that found the company's delivery drivers can pursue misclassification claims because an Eleventh Circuit order, one day later, created a circuit split, the online retail giant argued Tuesday. Last week, the justices declined Amazon's bid to rehear a First Circuit decision, which found that the drivers fit the definition of transportation workers who are exempt from the Federal Arbitration Act, but the following day the Eleventh Circuit, took an opposite approach, Amazon said. "The Eleventh Circuit's ruling — one day after...

