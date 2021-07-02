5 Massachusetts Cases To Watch In 2021's 2nd Half

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 11:24 AM EDT) -- As the second half of the year brings more of a sense of normalcy to Massachusetts, the courts are expecting to be bustling with in-person proceedings and no masks required. Federal courts never closed during the pandemic, but are now welcoming litigants and visitors without an array of social distancing procedures in place. The second half of the year is slated to bring answers in some cases familiar to Bay State legal observers. Will the Harvard admissions case end up before the highest court in the land? What will a jury make of charges in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scheme?...

