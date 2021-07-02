Plaintiff Takeaways From High Court's Goldman Ruling

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- On June 22, in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. v. Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, the U.S. Supreme Court rendered a decision critical to the future of federal securities fraud class actions.[1] In an opinion authored by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the court held that in determining whether allegedly misleading statements impacted stock prices, (1) a court should consider the "generic nature" of the statements by way of expert opinion, other empirical evidence and "common sense"; and (2) defendants bear the burden of persuasion to demonstrate that the statements had no impact on market prices. While defendants have framed this as a big...

