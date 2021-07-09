UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (July 9, 2021, 8:00 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen a major group action launched accusing VW and other automakers of fraud, an oil and gas company sue its financial adviser, and European soccer's organizer hit BT, Sky and others with a copyright claim. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims filed in the U.K. Financial Services Angus Energy PLC v. Gneiss Energy Ltd. Offshore oil and gas company Angus Energy PLC filed a provision of financial services claim against Gneiss Energy Ltd., a financial adviser for the natural resources industry. Angus announced in September that it had hired Gneiss to raise up to £12...

