Lawmakers Urge FTC To Continue Facebook Antitrust Fight

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 8:50 PM EDT) -- House and Senate lawmakers are asking the chair of the Federal Trade Commission to continue the commission's enforcement efforts against Facebook over alleged antitrust violations, after a D.C. federal judge dismissed the agency's complaint against the social media giant last week. In a letter sent on Thursday, the leaders of the House and Senate's antitrust subcommittees asked FTC Chair Lina Khan to "take action to deter anticompetitive conduct by digital monopolists by ensuring that they are held liable for antitrust violations to the full extent of the law." The letter — signed by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Mike Lee, R-Utah,...

