Product Liability Cases To Watch: Midyear Review

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 11:21 AM EDT) -- Long-awaited trials over the opioid crisis have started and the first federal bellwether case against major pharmacies is scheduled to kick off this fall, capturing product liability attorneys' attention for the second half of 2021. As Monsanto continues to seek resolution of cases alleging its weedkiller Roundup causes cancer, another wave of litigation targeting a different herbicide, paraquat, is growing as farmers claim it causes Parkinson's disease. And while the suits won't be consolidated, worried parents continue to sue baby food brands claiming that that their products contain unacceptably high levels of heavy metals. Here is Law360's list of product liability...

