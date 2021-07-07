Calif. Coroners Testify Opioid Death Causes Can Be Unclear

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Officials from California coroners' offices testified Wednesday in an ongoing opioid trial that in many cases their testing can't distinguish prescription-opioid overdoses from illegal-opioid overdoses, making it difficult to draw a direct line to drugmakers. Medical examiners or coroners from Santa Clara County, Orange County, Los Angeles County and Alameda County — the home of the sole city in the suit, Oakland — appeared via depositions played Wednesday as part of four drugmakers' defense case in a suit accusing them of creating a wide-ranging crisis through their efforts to create a market for highly addictive drugs. But one by one, officials...

