NY Feds Wrap Up Case Against Banker In Manafort Loan Trial

Law360, New York (July 7, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- New York federal prosecutors on Wednesday rested their case against former Federal Savings Bank CEO Stephen Calk, which accuses the banker of seeking to exchange $16 million in loans to Paul Manafort for his help in getting a job in the administration of former President Donald Trump. Calk has been on trial for the past two weeks on charges of financial institution bribery and conspiracy for what prosecutors say was a scheme to funnel underserved loans to Manafort in a quid pro quo for the former Trump campaign chairman's assistance in landing a gig as the secretary of the Army or...

