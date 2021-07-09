Restructuring Uncertainty To Continue Through 2021

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A pandemic-triggered surge in corporate restructuring filings in 2020 trickled to a drizzle in the first half of 2021, but bankruptcy professionals don't know if that slowdown will last, as favorable financial conditions wane and uncertainty increases over the spread of a coronavirus variant. The glut of restructuring cases last year was almost exclusively driven by pandemic restrictions that caused public-facing businesses to lose their revenue almost overnight, but government-provided relief coupled with lenders' willingness to amend financing terms provided a cushion that has allowed many companies to ride out the crisis. Now, as the world begins a return to normalcy...

