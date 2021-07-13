Home Depot, Workers Both Seek Early Win In 401(k) Class Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Home Depot Inc. and a group of hundreds of thousands of current and former employees have launched dueling bids for summary judgment in a $140 million class action accusing the home improvement retailer of mismanaging its multibillion-dollar 401(k) plan at workers' expense. Home Depot and several subsidiary financial entities on Monday urged U.S. District Judge William Ray II to grant summary judgment on the plaintiffs' Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims, which alleged the plan improperly offered poorly performing investment options and pricey advisory services to participants. "Plaintiffs' complaint alleged the existence of other, supposedly comparable, alternatives that cost less or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS